Johnny Depp: Amber Heard Banged Elon Musk While We Were Married!



As you’re probably aware, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard divorce has been one of the messiest in the modern history of Hollywood.



The split is different than most celebrity breakups, as the trouble began just weeks after the the couple said “I do,” and it’s still going on now, three years after Amber and Johnny signed their divorce papers.



Last month we learned that Depp was threatening to kill Amber and have sex with her corpse just weeks after their wedding.



And what could have possibly made him so upset during their honeymoon phase?



Perhaps it was the revelation that for all his iconic coolness, Depp was being cuckolded by one of the world’s most famous nerds.



Yes, we’ve known for quite some time that Heard and Elon Musk dated briefly following her separation from Depp.



But now, Depp’s lawyers are claiming that Amber and Elon started hooking up just weeks after she married Johnny.



“Unbeknownst to Mr. Depp, no later than one month after his marriage to Ms. Heard, she was spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and Space X founder, Elon Musk,” reads a court filing from Depp’s lawyers that was made public this week.



“Only one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard were married — while Mr. Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015 — Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Ms. Heard received Musk ‘late at night’ at Mr. Depp’s penthouse.”



Depp’s lawyers go on to claim they have solid evidence of the affair:



“Specifically, Ms. Heard asked staff at the Eastern Columbia Building to give her ‘friend Elon’ access to the building’s parking garage and the penthouse elevator ‘late at night,’ and they testified that they did so,” the document continues.



“Building staff would then see Ms. Heard’s ‘friend Elon’ leaving the building the next morning… Musk’s first appearance in Mr. Depp’s penthouse occurred shortly after Ms. Heard threw a vodka bottle at Mr. Depp in Australia, when she learned that Mr. Depp wanted the couple to enter into a post-nuptial agreement concerning assets in their marriage.”



In possibly related news, Musk has once again unfollowed pregnant girlfriend Grimes on Twitter, leading to widespread speculation that the couple has parted ways.



Grimes and Musk didn’t start dating until 2018, meaning they weren’t in a relationship when he was (allegedly) messing around with Amber.



So it’s possible their split had nothing to do with the Heard situation.



But who knows? Maybe Grimes is so vehemently Team Depp that she decided to dump her billionaire baby daddy simply because he betrayed Captain Jack.



Johnny tends to inspire a weird level of loyalty among his fans.