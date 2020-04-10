Johnny Depp’s Son Jack, 18, Looks Just Like Dad In New Shirtless Photo — See Resemblance Pics

Johnny Depp’s son Jack was seen in a rare pic posted by his sis Lily-Rose, and it’s hard to believe how much he looks like his dad!

Johnny Depp‘s 18-year-old son Jack is the spitting image of the Pirates of the Caribbean star when he was a teen! In a rare pic posted by his sister Lily-Rose, 20, a shirtless Jack is seen writing on a pad of paper while enjoying the sunshine on a patio. The since-deleted Instagram post, which Lily shared in honor of her little bro’s birthday on April 10, shows Jack wearing navy blue shorts and black sunglasses. His brunette curls fell messily on his forehead, as he looked at the camera and bore a striking resemblance to his dad. He really is Johnny’s mini-me!

“My little baby Jackie is 18… My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!” Lily captioned the post. It’s not known why she deleted her carousel post, which also included a series of black-and-white photo booth snaps of the brother-sister duo making funny faces as kids. The 56-year-old Academy Award nominee shares both Jack, who was born Johnny Christopher Depp III, and Lily with his ex Vanessa Paradis, who he was with from 1998 until 2012. Johnny then married Amber Heard, 33, in 2013, but the pair divorced and remain locked in an ugly legal battle.

Johnny made a new allegation in the ongoing defamation lawsuit against Amber in July 2019, alleging that during the 2015 incident — where he claims that Amber nearly severed his finger off after throwing a bottle at him — she also reportedly “put a cigarette out” on his cheek. Johnny, who claims Amber went “into a rage” after she spoke with his attorneys about his “intention to enter a post-nuptial agreement,” went to the downstairs bar in the house to fix himself a drink.

“She followed him, screaming at him abusively,” Johnny reportedly said in his amended response, per The Blast. Johnny claims he “poured himself a vodka and drank it.” He claims Amber threw a bottle at him and missed. He reportedly had another drink, and that’s when Amber allegedly threw a second bottle, which he claims resulted in his injured finger. That’s is when, Depp claims, “Ms. Heard then put a cigarette out on [Johnny’s] right cheek.”

Johnny was taken to an Australian hospital hours after the alleged incident took place, according to The Blast. The publication also obtained a photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean star laying on a medical gurney. In the pic — which you can see here — Johnny’s right hand is bandaged, and there is a visible mark on his right cheek. Depp’s legal team claims the spot is the alleged cigarette burn.