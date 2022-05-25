Johnson Matthey expands presence in green hydrogen with stake in AEM electrolyser pioneer Enapter

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, enters into a strategic partnership with Enapter, a pioneer and commercial leader in AEM electrolysis. AEM is a next generation electrolyser technology that promises to drive down the cost of green hydrogen towards a point where it becomes competitive with fossil fuels.

The partnership will include collaborating on the joint development of advanced components for Enapter’s AEM stacks. Specialised catalysts will also be supplied, recognising Johnson Matthey’s undisputed expertise in catalysis.

As part of the partnership, JM will invest €20m (representing 4.31%) in Enapter.

Both companies are committed to supporting the transition to net zero by accelerating the development of AEM electrolysis. Enapter’s highly efficient standardised and modular AEM electrolysers allow green hydrogen production from kW to MW scale at lower associated costs for various applications, including electricity storage (residential and industrial), production of synthetic gas or methane (power-to-gas), mobility (hydrogen refuelling and e-fuels) and industrial use.

Johnson Matthey and Enapter will jointly investigate opportunities for the recycling of production scraps and components from end-of-life products, recognising Johnson Matthey’s competitive advantage in offering closed loop solutions.

Liam Condon, CEO of Johnson Matthey, said: “Our ambition is to become the global leader in green hydrogen technologies and to diversify our technology base in this booming market, both in the electrolyser and fuel cell markets. This strategic partnership is at the heart of our strategy as we focus our resources on growth areas targeted at climate change solutions. Working with Enapter is a great opportunity for us to accelerate and further expand in green hydrogen and deliver on our vision for a cleaner, healthier world.”

Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Enapter, said: “Rapid growth and scaling of our technology lies at the core of our mission to drive down the cost of green hydrogen. This partnership recognises Johnson Matthey’s pioneering work in material chemistry and its industrialisation, and enables us to continue enhancing the efficiency and performance of our products to deliver on the promise of clean energy for all.”

