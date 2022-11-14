Join Elektor Live at Electronica 2022 (November 15-18, 2022)

MUNICH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Elektor engineers and editors will be reporting live from November 15 to 18 at electronica 2022 in Munich. Visit us at booth B4.440 to talk about projects, new tech, ethical electronics, and Elektor Mag. If you can’t attend in person, you can read our daily show reports at elektormagazine.com and follow our editors on social media. Tune in to learn about the exciting technologies that we encounter at the world’s leading trade fair for electronics.

Let’s go over what you can expect from Elektor at electronica 2022.

Exclusive electronica 2022 Coverage

Elektor will have six editors — as well as layout pros, photographers, camera operators, and a few of our recognizable experts — on site covering all of the exciting tech. If you can’t attend electronica live, or if you will only be there for some of the show, visit www.elektormagazine.com and our social media channels for updates and news announcements. Our newsroom will be live and running for the duration of the show!

Elektor Videos and Livestreams

Elektor engineer Mathias Claussen and editors Jens Nickel and Stuart Cording will be livestreaming from the show. If you can’t attend in person, make sure you are subscribed to the Elektor TV YouTube channel to receive notifications! Bring your questions and ideas.



The editorial team will also be roaming the exhibition hall to interview exhibitors and thought leaders about new technologies and next-gen products. The team will post the videos on our Elektor TV Industry News channel once they are ready. Stop by our booth (B4.440) to see our media team live in action!

electronica fast forward 2022

If you want to learn about some of the most innovative startups in the electronics industry, you will find electronica fast forward, the startup platform powered by Elektor, to be interesting and informative. The 2022 crop of selected startups will be presenting their technologies and solutions live at electronica 2022.

Don’t miss this be opportunity to exciting tech and innovators that might change the future of electronics!

