Joining Forces to Expand In the ATS Industry Mindscope Acquired by Univerus

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mindscope has become the latest software provider to join the Univerus group of businesses.

After several months as a Mindscope customer, Univerus identified copious synergies between the two organizations, making it clear that a valuable relationship could be established through acquisition.

Dan Duic from Mindscope outlines the significance of the deal, “The investment being made by Univerus will propel Mindscope’s product development roadmap and talent acquisition strategy.”

“The strategic nature of the acquisition is clear and both sides will benefit greatly. Univerus can now deploy Mindscope’s software across their network of businesses, while providing Mindscope with access to entirely new markets.”

Mindscope is set to benefit from immediate access to a Corporate HR customer base, starting with Univerus’ existing vertically integrated business units. Each subsidiary will have the opportunity to utilize the wealth of recruitment tools available through Mindscope.

“Univerus is so happy to be bringing Mindscope on board, particularly as the business represents an opportunity to become involved in the recruitment industry. Mindscope’s sophisticated staffing software will definitely be an asset for our customers in manufacturing and construction.” comments Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus.

“As well as adding another element to our software product offering, Mindscope will be a valuable recruitment resource for our existing business units as they continue to grow their teams.”

Having secured investment from Univerus, Mindscope will be in a position to bolster its sales, marketing, software development and customer support activities. This will benefit both parties as they seek to accelerate financial growth by venturing into new markets.

Through Mindscope, Univerus has the opportunity to gain a foothold in the staffing software sector. The acquisition also provides Univerus with access to cutting-edge tech for managing recruitment processes within the company’s existing business units.

The Mindscope leadership team will retain decision-making responsibilities in relation to the product roadmap, as well as day-to-day operations and expansion opportunities. Existing teams will remain in place, with new members coming on board as the business expands.

Mindscope Staffing Software

Mindscope is a full-service staffing and recruitment SaaS developer and provider offering applicant tracking, customer relationship management, unified communications, and task management. Mindscope gives recruiters robust front and back-office functionality that empowers them to make more placements, faster. The company is known for its modern user experience, leading customer service, high overall product quality and extremely flexible configuration capabilities.

For more info, visit http://www.mindscope.com.

Univerus

Univerus’ core tenet is that significant harmonious value results from bringing together forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions. Representing a suite of software businesses strategically woven into the Univerus family, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide mission-critical solutions with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.

For more info, visit http://www.univerus.com.

