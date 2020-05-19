JoJo Siwa Nails Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ Dance In Her Massive Backyard For Her 17th Birthday

Happy birthday to the one and only, JoJo Siwa! In honor of her big day, JoJo took to Instagram to share an epic video of herself showing off her dance moves to a Rihanna classic.

In case anyone forgot that JoJo Siwa started her career as a dancer — she’s here to remind us! The Nickelodeon star turned 17 on May 19, and celebrated with a new dance video on Instagram. With Rihanna’s classic, “Umbrella,” playing in the background, JoJo stepped it out in the middle of her giant backyard, which even features a basketball court. She held onto a baton and jumped up and down to the beat of the song.

For the video, JoJo wore an all black outfit, with her hair pulled back into her signature tight ponytail with a black bow. Fans are used to seeing JoJo with her hair styled this way, but recently, she’s actually been showing off a variety of other hairstyles. Ahead of her 17th birthday, she actually posted another video to TikTok, in which she took out her ponytail to reveal her soft, natural waves. In another recent video, she blew out her locks so that they were long and straight down her back.

JoJo has literally grown up in front of her eyes. It’s hard to believe that it was seven years ago when she first appeared on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in hopes of impressing Dance Moms star, Abby Lee Miller. Although JoJo didn’t win the show (she finished in the top 5), she went on to train at the Abby Lee Dance Studio after the competition ended. She was selected for the team in 2015, and appeared on seasons five and six of Dance Moms.

JoJo segued into music in 2016 with her first single, “Boomerang,” and she signed a deal with Nickelodeon the next year. The teenager quickly shot to international superstardom as a singer and YouTube star. She went on her first world tour in 2019.