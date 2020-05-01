JoJo's New Album 'Good to Know' Is Here – Stream & Download!





JoJo is back with her fourth studio album!

The 29-year-old singer has released her new album Good to Know.

“The project can be broken into three chapters,” JoJo said in a statement. “The first being: here’s what I do to numb myself. Get me out of my skin and let me be distracted with love, sex, substances. The middle part finds me realizing that I need to be on my own for the first time in my life to end patterns that aren’t serving me anymore. Toward the end, I knock on the door of self-love. Accepting where I’ve been and meeting myself where I’m at.”

The new album features such songs as “Man” and the new track “Comeback” featuring Tory Lanez and 30 Roc.

Download the new album now on iTunes and stream it below on Spotify!

Source link