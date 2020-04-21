Jon Cryer Looks Back at Working with Charlie Sheen Amid His ‘Internet S–tstorm’

Jon Cryer is opening up about what it was like to work with Charlie Sheen back when the actor was going through an “internet s–tstorm.”

Charlie was fired from their series Two and a Half Men because of his “dangerously self-destructive conduct.” Ashton Kutcher replaced him for the final four season of the show, starting with season nine.

Jon only has good things to say about working with Charlie.

“Charlie and I really hit it off. We had a great first few years on that show,” Jon said on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “It was incredibly smooth, we had a lovely time, it was working really well.”

Jon says that he believes that Charlie started to use drugs again when his marriage to Denise Richards ended. He said, “At first he could handle it, and he was still incredibly professional — and still lovely, by the way, to everybody on set — but you could just see that stuff was wearing on him.”

“It was one of the first internet s—storms, plus there’s the fact that all of our jobs are tied into this guy, and we’re all his friends. It was very, very strange and [there were] aspects of it that I absolutely hated, but you know, I’m thankful for the years that were great,” he added.