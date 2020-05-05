Jon Hamm Was Practically Incognito While Grocery Shopping

Jon Hamm goes incognito while wearing a baseball cap and a scarf around his face on Sunday (May 3) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 49-year-old former Mad Men actor was spotted while going shopping for groceries that afternoon. He wore a black vest over a blue long-sleeve shirt, white shorts, and flip flops.

Last week, Jon appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that the cast of Mad Men still keeps in touch and they’re working on a virtual reunion that will benefit a charity.