Jon Stewart lectures Stephen Colbert on what makes the perfect sandwich

Jon Stewart has a lot of strong opinions about things.

In order to promote his upcoming Apple TV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host sat down opposite Stephen Colbert to take the Questionert — basically a series of rapid-fire questions on everything from “favourite smell” to “scariest animal”.

Come for the florid explanation of why pickles are a perfect sandwich compliment, stay for the intense diatribe about sparkling water in part two (“Why would you ever aerate a beverage?!”).

