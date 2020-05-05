Jon Voight calls Trump a ‘hero,’ citing his ‘gifted tongue of truths’ and ‘true concern for everyone’

Jon Voight’s support of President Trump has not wavered.

On Monday, the Midnight Cowboy actor posted a video he called, “A Message of Hope,” about Trump’s role in the coronavirus pandemic. He referred to Trump as a “magnificent soul raising up this nation” and a “hero.”

“He’s a true patriot who has fought singlehanded and knocked each poisoner down with his gifted tongue of truths and his true concern for everyone, every citizen,” Voight said. “This is a man with great integrity, this is a man who held his head high, this is a man who took on evil and brought us to light. This is a man, a president who guided his nation and his people on a path to greatness.”

Voight said Trump has had to “fight a war, a war that is bigger than anything our nation has witnessed in our lifetime, though he shielded us and protected us through it. This is what a man of great love does. A man that will protect his country till the end, with dignity, honor, respect and love.”

He added, “Yes, he will go down as the historic president of this millennium.”

The numbers Gallup polling organization reported Thursday show that Americans as a whole are split over Trump’s performance, with 50 percent of them approving of how he’s handled the health crisis. Another 48 percent disapprove of his performance.

Voight has been a staunch supporter of Trump since the election. He’s consistently praised the president in clips with names such as “In God We Trust” and “The Glory of a Nation.”

Trump himself has sometimes interacted with the Oscar winner. In December, Trump complimented Voight on his performance in Ray Donovan, and declared that Voight “LOVES THE USA.”

Academy Award winning actor (and great guy!) @jonvoight is fantastic in the role of Mickey Donovan in the big television hit, Ray Donovan. From Midnight Cowboy to Deliverance to The Champ (one of the best ever boxing movies), & many others, Jon delivers BIG. Also, LOVES THE USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

