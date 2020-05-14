Jonah Hill Surpasses This Actor for Swearing The Most in Films!

Jonah Hill has reached a major movie milestone!

The 36-year-old actor has become the number one actor for swearing the most in film, according to Buzz Bingo.

Thanks to the 2013 movie Wolf of Wall Street, Jonah was able surpass previous record holder Samuel L. Jackson.

Jonah took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone writing, “So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled . (Also ‘new report’? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love ❤️”

Jonah has personally dropped 376 curse words in his filmography, while Samuel has racked up 301 curse words in his movies.

