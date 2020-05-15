Jonas Brothers release new single ‘X’

The sibling group released “XV,” a special two-song bundle featuring their new single “X” with Latin Grammy Award-winner Karol G and the single “Five More Minutes.”

The two songs were featured in the band’s recently released concert film and documentary “Happiness Continues,” and audiences have been clamoring for the music to be released.

“Five More Minutes” was first teased with a clip during the 2020 Grammy Awards in February.

After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers are keeping busy.