Jonas Brothers Release Two New Songs – Listen to ‘X’ & ‘Five More Minutes’ Now!

Jonas Brothers fans are going to love this news – the guys just released two new songs!

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas just dropped their new songs “Five More Minutes” and “X,” which they collaborated on with Karol G.

Jonas Brothers fans might recognize “X,” as it was featured during the end credits of their new concert film Happiness Continues.

“It’s awesome, it’s a collaboration as well with Karol G,” Kevin recently shared with E! about the new song. “I’m the most excited about this song coming out. I’ve been waiting a long time.”

As for “Five More Minutes,” the Jonas Brothers originally debuted the song during their performance at the 2020 Grammys.

You can download the Jonas Brothers‘ new songs off of iTunes here – listen to “X” and “Five More Minutes” now!

