Jonathan Scott Reveals He Never Watched Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel’s ‘New Girl’ Until They Started Dating!

Jonathan Scott revealed that he did not ever watch his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel‘s show New Girl until they began dating.

“I remember hearing She & Him songs on the radio or at a restaurant and I never knew that was you. It’s the same with New Girl. I had never seen New Girl until we started dating,” Jonathan said while making an appearance on the podcast At Home With Linda and Drew Scott.

“Which, by the way, I finished the series yesterday,” he added. “True love is driving five hours only to see your love for one, or watching their whole show.”

We recently found out if the couple is planning to marry!