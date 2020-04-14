Jonathan Scott Says Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel Has Cut & Colored His Hair in Quarantine!

Jonathan Scott is opening up about life in quarantine with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel!

The 41-year-old Property Brothers and Celebrity IOU star says that Zooey has cut and colored his hair while they are stuck inside together.

“It has not been difficult at all. It’s actually been a blessing,” Jonathan said during an appearance on The Talk on Monday (April 13). “I’m working on the road and filming on the road, so now being here and being together all the time has been fantastic. If I had to pick anyone on the face of the planet to be isolated with, she’s the one. Because she’s an amazing cook; she’s a musician, so there is so much music in this house. She was playing the piano last night. We were singing together.”

He added, “And, she also cut and colored my hair just for you guys. So, she did, like, a better job than most of the salons I’ve ever been to do. So I’m actually really blessed to be enjoying our time together. And she’s pretty wonderful.”