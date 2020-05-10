Joost Luiten wins the inaugural BMW Indoor Invitational as golf goes virtual | CBC Sports

Golf went virtual on Saturday where Joost Luiten mastered the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews to win the inaugural BMW Indoor Invitational event.

Dutchman Luiten fired a six-under-par 66 to defeat 17 European Tour players and win €10,000 for the charity of his choice.

WATCH | Luiten wins the first Indoor Invitational event:

The event used the latest Trackman technology where players swing their real golf clubs and hit a ball into a large display of the golf course with sensors calculating the speed and trajectory of the ball to simulate play.

The event was the first of five with next weekend’s taking place at a virtual Royal Portrush, followed by Golfclub München Eichenried on May 23, Real Club Valderrama on May 30 and then back to the UK for Wentworth on June 6.

WATCH | Dean Burmester aces the 8th hole:

The European Tour is currently scheduled to return to action at the Betfred British Masters from July 30 to August 2.