Jordan Finlayson: Beauty and the Geek runner-up sentenced to FOUR years’ jail for dealing heroin

A former Channel Seven reality TV star sobbed as a judge sentenced her to up to four years’ jail for dealing heroin – after hearing how her life spiraled out of control following her brush with fame.

Beauty and the Geek runner-up Jordan Finlayson, 29, cried out as New South Wales District Court Judge Phillip Mahony hit her with the hefty jail sentence on Friday morning.

Ms Finlayson was a successful model and dancer, an NRL cheerleader and briefly, the face of the iconic Australian canteen food, the Chiko roll. She dated ‘geek’ Lachlan Cosgrove for close to a year after the program, but the relationship fizzled out.

Jail was the culmination of a stretch of drug-related crime for Finlayson, who appeared in front of a Sydney’s Downing Centre Court via audio-visual link from jail. She sat hunched in a crumpled green prison jumpsuit, hair in a messy bun, as details were revealed of her drugged-out downfall.

From TV star to full-time prison: Jordan Finlayson, 29, sobbed as she was sentenced to jail term of up to four years for dealing heroin on Friday morning

Finlayson had fallen into an addiction which saw her use heroin, GBL, Xanax and marijuana on a ‘daily basis’, the court heard

Finlayson at Sydney’s Darling Harbour with her former lover, Martin Roser, who was also charged with drug offences and hit with a five year sentence

The lingerie model from Sydney’s east was furious when Daily Mail Australia first reported separate police drug-related allegations against her in January 2019. She threatened to call in the lawyers, telling a reporter: ‘Thanks and thanks for such a horrible write up’.

Horrible write-ups are now the least of her worries, with Judge Mahony noting on sentencing that she had suffered a ‘significant fall from grace’ and had ‘hit rock bottom’.

The softly-spoken judge said she had fallen into the grips of an addiction that saw her use heroin, GBL, Xanax and marijuana on a ‘daily basis’. Her drug habit was fuelled by months of dealing drugs with her boyfriend, Martin Roser.

She made about $40,000 from dealing in total, the court was told, but most of the sum was spent on her drug habit and her co-offender’s debts. She even overdosed at one point, the judge told the court.

An image of a washed-out Ms Finlayson surfaced online following her arrest by police

The former cheergirl had little idea of how much trouble she was getting into when she dealt heroin, methylamphetamine and GBL to a stranger over three months last year.

Finlayson sold ‘H balls’ (heroin) and ‘eyeballs’ (meth) to the officer, and organised the delivery of GBL (a liquid) in a soft drink bottle to an undercover NSW Police officer, the court heard.

She became wary that June after spotting police with the undercover operative, the agreed facts said.

Finlayson texted the operative: ‘I went home buddy. Why were the police there?’

Two hours later, Finlayson and her boyfriend were spotted on Dank St, Waterloo, in the city’s inner east.

Finlayson was already known to police. She had already been caught by officers on offences of supplying and possessing prohibited drugs.

She was taken into custody.

Finlayson is led away by a female officer and put in the back of a paddy wagon during her arrest last June (police photo)

Ms Finlayson was escorted out of the property by detectives and was forced to take off her jacket on the street so police could search it

What once aws: During her TV stint, the model, left, found love with ‘geek’ Lachlan Cosgrove, together on right. The relationship ended but he later supported her at court

The model and dancer (left and right) pleaded guilty to three charges of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and commercial drug supply

The one-time glamour model was charged with two counts of supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and one of supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs. She pleaded guilty to the three charges.

In a letter to the court, Finlayson said her actions ‘let everyone down’. She wants to prove ‘we all make mistakes. It’s how we come back from them that really matters’

Judge Mahony told the court that Finlayson had suffered a major ‘depressive’ episode following her appearance on Beauty and the Geek.

He was ‘impressed’ by evidence she gave to the court where the model admitted she had ‘made mistakes and hit rock bottom’.

In a letter to the judge, the one-time dancer said going to jail had ‘potentially saved her life’.

Finlayson said she hoped to start a professional modelling agency when she gets out of prison and wants to start a family too.

‘I’m deeply sorry for all the hurt and pain I’ve caused to those involved,’ she wrote to the judge. ‘My actions let everyone down.’

She wrote that she wants to ‘prove to the world that we all make mistakes. It’s how we come back to them that really matters.’

But while the judge said she had reasonable prospects of rehabilitation, he accepted full-time custody was the only sentence available.

She was sentenced to a maximum four year and three month term of imprisonment, with a non-parole period of two years and three months.

Finlayson will be eligible for parole in October 2021. Her ex-boyfriend Mr Roser was jailed for five years.