Jordyn Woods is Dropping Her Debut Album in 2020!

Jordyn Woods is ready to take on the music industry.

Following her big reveal on The Masked Singer, the 22-year-old star confirmed that she is planning to drop an entire album before the end of 2020 in an interview with ET on Friday (April 10).

“I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album]. Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I’m talking, like, as soon as possible,” she said.

She also described it as “more of a passion project.”

“I’m going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label,” she said, adding that the “possibilities are endless” when it comes to her entertainment career.

