Jorge Jesus motivated to remain at Flamengo amid Newcastle links

Jorge Jesus is reportedly a target for Newcastle United, but he is keen to stay on at Flamengo.

After being appointed as Flamengo boss on a one-year contract last June, Jesus has been incredibly successful.

He led the Rio de Janeiro giant to the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores double in 2019 and this year tasted glory in the Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana and the Taca Guanabara – the opening stage of the state championship.

ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup

Along with Mauricio Pochettino, the former Sporting CP and Benfica coach has been touted as a potential successor for Steve Bruce at St James’ Park with Newcastle close to being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-backed ownership group.

Jesus returned to Portugal when Brazilian football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but began his journey back to Rio on Friday.

The 65-year-old will then continue discussions about a contract extension and plan for a potential return to training when local lockdown measures are eased.

ALSO READ|

Milner: It was ‘big’ to win the first trophy with Liverpool





“Right now, I have nothing on my mind. I have to live day by day, know that what happens is because of this epidemic and make decisions,” Jesus told Portuguese publication Record.

“I have two months, and Flamengo’s directors have to decide what is best for them.

“We feel like we’ve created a great team. That’s one of the factors that motivates me a lot more to continue, and the way I’ve been treated too. I have two months to decide my future.

ALSO READ|

Gareth Bale open to MLS move





“I feel that Flamengo want me a lot and that is decisive for me, to have a club that wants me a lot.”

Asked about the possibility of taking a pay cut due to the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Flamengo, he said: “That is not what the issue is at the moment.

“I am no different from anyone else. This is happening all over the world with professionals in all other areas, so it will also be discussed with me.”