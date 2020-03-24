Jorge Nava Looks Unrecognizable After Extreme Weight Loss!



Last year, 90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava stunned fans with his massive weight loss. Since then, he has dropped even more weight.



Take a look at his newest photo. He looks almost unrecognizable.



Jorge Nava is profoundly slender in this new photo.



STill wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, it is clear that his face, torso, and arms are considerably smaller than they were before his incarceration.



“Hey everyone,” the caption of the photo reads on Instagram. “So glad to be on Instagram now to be able to connect with you guys!”



“Praying for everyone that’s being affected by the Coronavirus,” he expresses.



“I know it’s a tough time for everyone right now,” Jorge acknowledges.



“And,” he affirms, “we’re all going through it.”



This is a global pandemic. A few people don’t seem to realize it, but the majority of people are going to get COVID-19 if they have not already.



“We just have to stay strong and positive and together,” Jorge writes. “We will get through it.”



“Stay healthy, stay safe out there,” he advises.



While he is in prison, he is at added risk for exposure but also entitled to medical care — unlike tens of millions of uninsured Americans.



“Can’t wait to be with you guys again soon!” Jorge concludes his post.



He is expected to be released in August of this year. We do not know how the pandemic may impact this release date.



Jorge was caught transporting marijuana in Arizona, where the harmless medicinal plant is banned by some of the harshest laws in the nation.



He was sentenced to approximately two years behind bars, which was an absurd and disgusting miscarriage of justice.



Though technically his sentence extends to a few months later, his release is expected for August of this year.



That is only five months away … assuming that the coronavirus pandemic does not change that date in one direction or the other.



Of course, Anfisa’s life continued while Jorge went to lockup.



She continued with school and also engaged in bodybuilding.



Anfisa went on to win a bikini modeling portion of a bodybuilding contest — very impressive, especially for her first time.



But that’s not all that she has been doing while Jorge is away.



Anfisa has a rumored new boyfriend, Leo Assaf.



He himself appeared to confirm their alleged romance earlier this year.



Anfisa has avoided commenting directly on where things stand with Jorge.



It’s unknown if this is just a permitted fling while he’s behind bars or if Anfisa is moving on with her imprisoned husband.



Regardless, Jorge and Anfisa overcame lies, accusations, and attempts to smear one another in order to make their marriage work in the first place.



They have both undergone body transformations during their state-mandated separation.



Whether or not their feelings for one another have changed or evolved during that time remains to be seen.



In the mean time, it is exciting to see that Jorge is on Instagram, even if for now his posts are made by a manager.