Jorginho hails former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as ‘extraordinary’

Jorginho has opened up on some of the notable moments throughout his career, and has also hailed former manager Maurizio Sarri as ‘extraordinary.’

In an Instagram Live chat with comedy group Gli Autogol (via Football Italia), the Chelsea midfielder heaped praise on the man who arrived at Stamford Bridge on the same day he did.

‘Sarri is a magnificent coach, he’s extraordinary on a tactical level. I struggled a little at the beginning, but now that I can speak English more fluently and communicate, it’s much easier.’

Sarri and Jorginho were both formerly at Napoli together, and then quickly reunited at Chelsea in the summer of 2018. Sarri then went on to become manager of Juventus.

He calls the Europa League final with Chelsea last season ‘a great memory,’ and also recalls his mother coming to watch him play in the Coppa Italia final as an important, emotional time.

But Jorginho was also asked to give his biggest career regret, which took him back to his time at Napoli.

‘In my first season at Napoli, I decided to take a vacation in Brazil and did nothing for a month,’ he said.

‘I just sat around, didn’t train and ate loads. I was totally out of shape when I returned to Naples and lost my place in the team, as Rafa Benitez no longer trusted me.’

Benitez was Napoli boss from 2013 to 2015. He then went on to manage Real Madrid, Newcastle United, and is now in China at Dalian Professional.

‘He was absolutely right, there were teammates in vastly better shape than me at the time. Going back, I wouldn’t take that vacation.’

Jorginho has been an important part of the Chelsea team this season, playing 37 games in all competitions, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists.