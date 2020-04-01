Jos Buttler auctions World Cup final jersey to raise funds in fight against virus



Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were instrumental in England’s victory over New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup final. (Twitter/CricketWorldCup)

England’s World Cup final star Jos Buttler has donated his jersey to raise funds to fight the outbreak of the novel Covid-19 virus.

In a short video uploaded on his social media accounts, Buttler lauded the doctors and healthcare staff engaged in the fight to contain the outbreak. He said his England jersey – which has signatures of all players of the England team which played the ODI World Cup final last year – was going to be up for auction to raise money for the cause.

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

“I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak,” Buttler’s post said.

Ben Stokes, England’s hero in the World Cup final, lauded Buttler’s act in a social media post.

However, soon after, Stokes said in another post that it has come to his attention that an item being tagged as his World Cup final jersey was being sold on an e-marketing site without his knowledge.

So I have just been made aware of this being sold on eBay…it is not my personal shirt it is not the World Cup final medal,it is all replica,yes it’s my signature but it’s not legitimate pic.twitter.com/XFYgliwNN3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 31, 2020

“So I have just been made aware of this being sold on eBay…it is not my personal shirt it is not the World Cup final medal,it is all replica,yes it’s my signature but it’s not legitimate,” he said.

