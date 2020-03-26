Jos Buttler jokes he wants to be self-isolated with Ravi Ashwin



Ravi Ashwin and Jos Buttler were involved in a famous Mankading incident in the IPL last year. (File Photo/IPL)

England’s Jos Buttler and India’s Ravichandran Ashwin have some history between them – the flash point being the Mankading incident in last year’s IPL which left Buttler swearing his way back to the pavilion and cricket fans being divided over whether Ashwin’s act had been just a piece of quick thinking or something against ‘the spirit of the game’.

Speaking on a Sky Sports podcast, Buttler raised the issue once again, with a chuckle. On being asked who he would like to be self-isolated with at a time when all cricket has been stopped, Buttler said, “Ravi Ashwin probably. It’s actually a year ago that I got Mankaded. I keep getting tweeted about it, saying ‘stay safe, don’t go outside’ with those pictures of me.”

What the !!! I doubt if this can be given out even by the rule book 🤔

The way I see it he was not stepping out too much!!! Batsman looks “in” when the bowler was in his release stride! Hayden said it right & the game changed there !!! Not fair even by school standards ! #Mankad pic.twitter.com/Aq2VMwVyz1 — T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) March 25, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Ashwin had also referred to the incident to warn everybody not to venture out of their houses as India seeks to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak with a complete lockdown. “Don’t wander out,” Ashwin had said.

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it’s exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

Speaking about this year’s IPL, Buttler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, said the players are hoping that there can be a shortened IPL if things settle down.

He said, “No news at the moment. We saw, initially, that it was going to be postponed. It’s very hard to see this changing in the immediate future, so I don’t see that as a possibility at the moment. Obviously, it’s such a massive tournament for world cricket, so hopefully some of it can go ahead — perhaps a shortened tournament.”

