Jos Buttler jokes he wants to be self-isolated with Ravi Ashwin

Updated: March 26, 2020 5:05:11 pm


Ravi Ashwin and Jos Buttler were involved in a famous Mankading incident in the IPL last year. (File Photo/IPL)

England’s Jos Buttler and India’s Ravichandran Ashwin have some history between them – the flash point being the Mankading incident in last year’s IPL which left Buttler swearing his way back to the pavilion and cricket fans being divided over whether Ashwin’s act had been just a piece of quick thinking or something against ‘the spirit of the game’.

Speaking on a Sky Sports podcast, Buttler raised the issue once again, with a chuckle. On being asked who he would like to be self-isolated with at a time when all cricket has been stopped, Buttler said, “Ravi Ashwin probably. It’s actually a year ago that I got Mankaded. I keep getting tweeted about it, saying ‘stay safe, don’t go outside’ with those pictures of me.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Ashwin had also referred to the incident to warn everybody not to venture out of their houses as India seeks to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak with a complete lockdown. “Don’t wander out,” Ashwin had said.

Speaking about this year’s IPL, Buttler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, said the players are hoping that there can be a shortened IPL if things settle down.

READ | ‘Mankading’ episode: The Buttler did it or was it Ashwin?

He said, “No news at the moment. We saw, initially, that it was going to be postponed. It’s very hard to see this changing in the immediate future, so I don’t see that as a possibility at the moment. Obviously, it’s such a massive tournament for world cricket, so hopefully some of it can go ahead — perhaps a shortened tournament.”

