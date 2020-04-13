Josh Bowman Takes Over Wife Emily VanCamp’s Instagram to Do Teabag Challenge – Watch!

Josh Bowman is taking on the Teabag Challenge!

The 32-year-old actor took over wife Emily VanCamp‘s Instagram on Sunday night (April 12) to respond to a friend nominating him for the viral challenge that’s taking over England.

People are participating in the Teabag Challenge to help raise money for the National Health Service (NHS), which is working to provide supplies with healthcare workers fighting the worldwide health pandemic.

For the challenge, you have to grab a teabag and mug, place the mug as far away from you as possible, and then toss the teabag into the mug.

Josh decided to place the mug on the opposite side of the kitchen and then he flicked it into the mug using his toes.

On one attempt, Josh was able to the teabag into the mug with no problems, but on another try, Josh‘s teabag was intercepted by a “furry monster”!