Josh Brolin Apologizes for ‘Irresponsible’ Visit to His Dad & Barbra Streisand’s Home

Josh Brolin is apologizing after he and his wife Kathryn broke social distancing guidelines while visiting his dad James Brolin and Barbra Streisand‘s home.

It all started when Barbra posted, “I just love the sign that Josh and Kathryn painted yesterday when they came to see us with our little grandchild Westlyn!” Barbra posted on Instagram. “P.S. all of the flowers are now blooming on our wishing well—we are wishing with our hearts and minds for everybody to stay well!”

Well, soon, comments began coming in asking why they had broken social distancing mandates.

“My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that is our responsibility,” Josh later said in an Instagram video. “We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don’t have a pool and I think it was irresponsible.”

“It’s hard to be honest sometimes, it’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Well maybe I screwed up.’ and I knew that was in the air,” he continued.

“The responses brought me back to my own truth. It’s humbling as hell because I know there are some people out there with no masks, no gloves, no interest in it, they think it’s in your head, that you’ll survive because of immunity that is created from your own psychic weight,” he continued. “But I know for me that’s not the case and we’ve been very responsible and I apologize about that.”