Josh Gad Will Return as Olaf in Disney+ 'Frozen' Short Series 'At Home with Olaf'





More Olaf is on the way to help us through quarantine!

Disney announced today that a brand new short series called At Home with Olaf is on the way to Disney+.

The series will be a collection of Frozen spin-off shorts and Josh Gad, working from home, will be back as the loveable snowman.

“My friends @alittlejelee & @mrhyrum called me up one day & asked me if I would be able 2 record some dialogue & sounds as Olaf from home,” Josh shared on his Twitter with fans. “These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times🙏.”

Check out the teaser for the series, which will start this week on the streaming service, below!

My friends @alittlejelee & @mrhyrum called me up one day & asked me if I would be able 2 record some dialogue & sounds as Olaf from home. These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times🙏 https://t.co/pjdVGSDa2U — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 6, 2020

