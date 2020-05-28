Josh Reynolds’ ex Arabella Del Busso to tell ‘what REALLY happened’ after alleged fake pregnancies

Josh Reynolds’ former partner Arabella Del Busso has broken her silence on accusations of faking pregnancies, miscarriages and cancer.

The Instagram model will appear on 60 Minutes on Sunday to reveal ‘what actually happened’ during her tumultuous relationship with the NRL star in 2019.

The 30-year-old was accused of faking three pregnancies and pretending she miscarried to dupe Reynolds out of cash.

The West Tigers play maker was charged and later acquitted of domestic violence when Del Busso took footage showing Reynolds verbally abuse her to police.

‘I’m here to tell you what’s actually happened,’ Ms Del Busso said. ‘Especially with headlines, you know people think I’m a psycho, they all think I’m crazy.’

Footage leaked in January showed a shirtless Reynolds shouting at Ms Del Busso as she sat on his bed.

Reynolds was seen in the video saying she ‘scared the f*** out of me’ and asking her to leave.

‘Can you get out. Of my house. I want you out now. I want you out now or I’m going to f***ing flip it,’ he said.

The 31-year-old said he regretted his actions in the footage.

‘That 28 seconds is something I’ll never be able to take back in my life,’ he told 60 Minutes.

The pair met on Instagram in 2018 and after a one night stand and Ms Del Busos claimed she fell pregnant with twins.

Reynolds was excited to become a father, with the couple preparing for their lives as parents, but Ms Del Busso could never show him ultrasound pictures.

‘I was going, you can’t find a baby scan, the photos? This is a bit fishy,’ he said.

When she eventually showed him scans, Reynolds said the images ‘looked off’.

Reynolds claimed Ms Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preuska, doctored photos, and even injected herself with fertility drugs, to make herself look pregnant.

The pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, Ms Del Busso told him, but she soon claimed she was once again pregnant with twins.

She then claimed to have suffered yet another miscarriage – which he addressed to the public last year.

‘How do I comfort her when I’m struggling myself,’ he said at the time, believing the pregnancy and miscarriage to be real.

Reynolds’ legal team alleged in court Del Busso was never pregnant on any of those occasions, saying they have medical documentation to prove it.

Furthermore, he claimed she invented a third pregnancy, lied about her mother’s death, and claimed she had cancer to dupe him and other former boyfriends into giving her money.

‘She told me she had cervical cancer. I gave her about $2,500 to $3,000 for her treatment,’ one of them told 9News.

Reynolds claims he gave her more than $4,000 after she allegedly claimed her mother had died and needed money for funeral expenses.

He spent a night in jail with his career on the line after Ms Del Busso’s assault claims under the NRL’s ‘no fault’ stand-down policy.

Reynolds’ lawyers alleged Ms Del Busso only filed her domestic violence complaint after she learned he was going to tell police about her alleged deceit.

Ms Del Busso’s own mother Isobel Preusker said her daughter used numerous fake names like Belladonna Di Donato, Bella Melbourne, and Donna Barcelona.

However, Ms Del Busso’s sister Georgia Barone denied the fake pregnancy allegations in a statement to the Daily Telegraph, saying the pregnancies were real.

‘I’ll have to talk to Bella about this,’ she said. ‘However I can say that there is medical proof that these pregnancies weren’t fake.’

Reynolds announced he was expecting twins by sharing footage of his gender-reveal on social media in December 2018, and said the parents-to-be had set up a nursery.

A video posted to his Instagram page showed Reynolds throwing a West Tigers branded rugby ball covered in spikes at a balloon filled with party confetti.

The athlete would then inform months later, Del Busso suffered a miscarriage.

‘It’s made me deal with something in life that I never thought I’d have to deal with,’ he said at the time.

‘I’m not going to lie, I was pretty excited. That was something in life I’ve always wanted but I’ve sort of had to go along the lines that everything happens for a reason. It’s the saddest thing ever.’