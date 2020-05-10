Joshua Jackson Pens Beautiful Letter to Wife & New Mom Jodie Turner Smith on Mother’s Day

Joshua Jackson is paying tribute to his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, on her first Mother’s Day with a thoughtful Instagram.

In the post, the 41-year-old actor thanks Jodie for all that she does for him and their baby girl, and also thanks her for making him a dad.

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb,” he wrote.

Joshua continues, “For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but.”

“Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together,” he adds. “I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.”

Joshua and Jodie welcomed their baby girl last month.