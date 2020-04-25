@joshuatrank’s film, ‘Fonzo’, starring @tomhardy has now changed its title to ‘C…

@joshuatrank’s film, ‘Fonzo’, starring @tomhardy has now changed its title to ‘Capone’. According to reports, the film will be released directly on VOD (Video On Demand). Check out the trailer here!

.

.

📹: @updates.in.cinema | IG

.

.

#Fonzo #Capone #MovieUpdates #JoshTrank #TomHardy #AlCapone #Biography #BiographicalFilm #CrimeFilm #Hollywood #Films #HollywoodMovies #HollywoodFilms #Entertainment #Actors #HollywoodActors #Movies

Source