Josie Gibson takes posh interior designer Kelly Hoppen on a virtual tour of her Bristol home

Josie Gibson took part in a segment on This Morning on Tuesday, in which she gave Holly Willougby and Phillip Schofield a virtual tour of her home, getting it critiqued by celebrity interior designer Kelly Hoppen.

And Josie left viewers in hysterics as she admitted her shame at the choice of wallpaper.

The stripped wallpaper in the Big Brother star’s home, which ran in beige and brown streaks, was deemed questionable, with Josie admitting she’d ‘made a booby’ with that.

‘I don’t know whether I’ve made a bit of a booby wallpapering the two walls, I don’t know whether I’ve gone a bit crazy with that,’ she said.

Kelly, however, said it was ‘fine’.

‘The best thing is to keep the feature wallpaper above your fireplace, and keep the wallpaper, it’s fine. But create an area for the TV, put it on the wall, it’s technology it’s part of our lives. Bung it up there … and move the sofas in, create space,’ came her expert tip.

Kelly also critiqued Alison Hammond’s home, telling her it was ‘all wrong’ and asked she move the dining room table into a new position – which she did there and then.

‘I didn’t expect you to actually do it. That makes the table look better already, put a nice bunch of flowers on,’ Kelly exclaimed. ‘Move the mirror because it’s the wrong size.

‘You want a bigger picture over there. So move that over there and put some pictures either side.’

Of the kitchen, Kelly advised Alison: ‘Where your work top is, maybe put something there. Because when you sit on the sofa you want to look at something. So maybe put some vases, some fruit or something.’

Alison did as she was told and placed a large wicker Fortnum & Mason basket on the countertop.

Two weeks ago, Alesha Dixon took to Instagram Live with Kelly so that the interior designer could critique the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s living room.

Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye joined Kelly to take her on a walk-through of the regal-looking room, which is currently plushly-decorated.

But Alesha and Azuka insisted it was ‘far from finished’ and that they ‘avoid it’ because they’re not happy with it.

Yet the room was hardly anything to sniff at.

The palatial lounge features a high ceiling with a crystal chandelier hanging from the centre of it.

Alesha has placed an L-shaped pink velvet sofa in the centre, dotted with cushions, which wraps around a small glass coffee table.

In the centre of the table sits a vase of cream roses.

On one wall is a plasma screen, another features two tall bright sash windows.

Across from this is a statement fireplace, which had flames flickering in the grate, with a mirror above it and two grey lacquer sideboards either side.

Opposite this is a double-entrance to the room, pillars on either side of it, peeking through to the hallway.

A pot plant completed the room in the corner.

Addressing the TV wall, Kelly said: ‘What you need is a cabinet. But not something on the whole wall, that would be a disaster!’

Despite the far-from-unattractive decor, Kelly – who was speaking from her study – had some ideas on how to shake it up, Hoppen-style.

‘This room is grand – there’s no getting away from that!’ Kelly observed, after Alesha explained they’d like it to be cosier, and somewhere to relax after the children – Azura, six, and Anaya, eight months – go to bed.

Addressing the TV wall – bare apart from just the plasma screen – Kelly said: ‘What you need is a cabinet. But not something on the whole wall, that would be a disaster!

‘It needs to be modern, in lacquer, in a neutral colour. If it’s modern it will look like it floats. With cupboards underneath it and shelves over it with books on and accessories.

Family: Alesha lives in the house with Azuka and their two children, daughters Azura, six, and Anaya, eight months

‘Then have art either side. Something new and less grand. This will bring the ceiling down so it doesn’t seem too high. You could have lighting behind it – to create a shadow of light.’

Turning their attention to the sofa, Kelly asked Alesha why she had ‘karate chopped’ her cushions, remarking that it made them look like they were on a yacht.

Alesha was sure to swiftly fix this, admitting she thought to ‘karate’ a cushion was in vogue.

Kelly told them that the coffee table should be moved to the corner of the room and replaced with a bigger one, which would make things cosier.

An advocate of dressing a room with accents, she said: ‘You can then put books, candle, flowers on it. That will bring the whole room together.

‘It’s a spectacular high room, but you need to bring it in. A new coffee table and lamp will change it overnight. It needs to be a controlled mess – it’s lacking stuff.

‘When you put on a dress you then think “I need jewelry, shoes, a handbag”. This room is missing the dressing. That’s what I love to do. The sideboards need to be haphazard.’

Kelly lamented not being able to give the couple this advice in person, due to the UK’s current state of lockdown.

‘I’d be over there in a flash if I could!’ she said.