Joy-Anna Duggar Shares New Ultrasound Photo: My Baby Girl is Healthy!

Scroll down for the answer — and for an actual photo of Joy-Anna’s impending daughter. We can’t wait to meet her!

What is the state of her pregnancy at the moment? Are things going smoothly?

We know the 22-year old will be giving birth to a little girl, but we don’t know for certain just how the mother-to-be is doing and/or how her unborn child is doing.

As excitedly announced in mid-March, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child.

A History of Happiness… and Heartbreak

Joy-Anna welcomed her first child, a son named Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on February 23, 2018. “Joy and Gideon are doing very well and we are just in love with this new little addition!!” the couple wrote on the family’s website to confirm the news.

So Very Blessed!

The 20-year-old first-time mom announced the news she was expecting through a video shared online in August of 2017, saying back then: “Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby!”

It Wasn’t an Easy Birth, Though

Duggar labored for over 20 hours and eventually gave birth via C-section. Thankfully, everything turned out to be okay with mommy and son.

Expecting Again!

Just a few months later, Joy-Anna and Austin stunned fans by relaying the amazing news that Duggar was expecting her second child!

Said the Wife and Husband at the Time:

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member! Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

And Then… Tragedy Struck

In July 2019, the couple sadly told followers that Joy-Anna had lost the baby. She suffered a miscarriage.

To the Couple’s Credit, They Were Very Candid About the Development

“Today marks one week since we heard these words,” Joy-Anna captioned a black and white photo of her with Austin in a hospital bed. “’So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”

Truly Heartbreaking

Joy-Anna and Austin even shared photos of themselves and their stillborn daughter in the hospital. Just heart-shattering stuff.

Saying Goodbye to Their Baby

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” added Duggar about a year ago.

Added Joy-Anna in May 2019:

“In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

They Even Had a Name for Her

The couple, who share 16-month-old son Gideon, relayed the following to their fans last spring: “We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Tributes Galore



And Then… a Miracle!

JOY-ANNA IS PREGNANT AGAIN! She and Austin broke the blessed news to fans on March 18, 2020.

It’s True!

“Yes … it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned her March Instagram announcement. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”

Excited, But Nervous

“I’m pretty nervous about raising a girl,” said in a YouTube video, after he and his wife told fans the gender of their next baby. “They are going to take a little more work than the boys… I feel like Gideon, he’s tough and he’ll eat anything, but I feel like a girl, we’re going to have to pamper a little bit more. But I am so excited.”

It’s pretty adorable to see just how psyched Duggar and Forsyth are to be expecting again. We’re so very happy for them.

So… What’s the Latest?

Duggar has now posted a sonogram snapshot 21 weeks into her pregnancy as a helpful way to provide an update to curious fans.

Here It Is!

Unless you’re a doctor, you likely can’t tell if the baby is healthy based on this photo. Therefore, take it away, Joy-Anna…

How is She???????

“Sweet Baby Girl … we love you more than you know!” the Counting On star captioned her precious Instagram upload. “Seeing those little lips, nose, and hearing her heartbeat made my cry tears of joy!!!! SO soooooo thankful she is growing and healthy! #sothankful #21weekspregnant.”

Hooray!

The reality star’s sister, Jessa Duggar, commented on the post as follows: “Beautiful like her Mama!”

I Cannot Wait!

“My heart is just going to melt as soon as I meet her,” Joy-Anna has said about her daughter. “And I’m just so excited to dress her up in bows and fluffy dresses. It’s going to be fun.”