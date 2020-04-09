Joy Behar addresses report that she’s retiring from ‘The View’: ‘I’m not leaving’

If you’ve been waiting for another cast shake-up on The View, Joy Behar has a message for you: don’t hold your breath.

Behar told viewers of Thursday’s episode that despite reports to the contrary she has no plans to retire.

“Rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated,” said Behar.

She continued, “This pandemic has changed the game. At one point, you think ‘Gee, I could retire and take a cruise around the world.’ I won’t even watch reruns of Love Boat at this point, so where am I going to go?”

“I need to be on television,” she added.

“It would be very hard, I think,” said moderator Whoopi Goldberg. “It’s like breaking up the band,” she added.

“Well, the band has been broken up many times,” joked Behar in reference to the multiple co-host departures over the years.

Viewers took to Twitter with their reactions to Behar’s comments, and many said they were happy to see that she’s not going anywhere:

Good!!! Glad you’re staying – it wouldn’t be the View without you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — mindy Girl (@Oma5Bonnie) April 9, 2020

thank goodness, I was worried it was true. Love Joy — RhyannonMGD (@RhyannonMGD) April 9, 2020

You can’t leave LOL

who will Meghan argue with?🤔🤣 — Fran Fernandez (@FranFer53350408) April 9, 2020

But others revealed that they’d be happy to see Behar step down from the panel:

Joy, I. Wish u would go. All u do is complain. It’s time to retire. You are n#egavtive and depressing. Bye. — Debra Dew (@DebraDew6) April 9, 2020

Our prayers were not answered! 👎🏽 — Jeff (@Jeff_Styles) April 9, 2020

Damn, got my hopes up there for a second! — Rachel (@dnakrturpin) April 9, 2020

