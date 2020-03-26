Joy during the coronavirus pandemic: MP3 fame Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta blessed with a baby boy | Bollywood Life

While everyone is busy enjoying the quarantine time amid this Coronavirus outbreak, Television and Bollywood actor, Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali Mehta have been blessed with a baby boy. They welcomed their bundle of joy today, on March 26. Ruslaan thought he would avoid sharing pictures of his baby for at least three to four months, but he couldn’t resist and shared cute pictures of his baby boy on his Instagram handle. Sharing the good news with his fans, Ruslaan Mumtaz wrote, “26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED ? I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby’s pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. “

He further added, “So I’m hoping my Chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children.”

Take a look at his Instagram post here:

Announcing the pregnancy of his wife, Nirali Mehta, Ruslaan had earlier written, “2020: THE RISE OF THE CHOTA BABY. 16yrs back when we had met, you were my chota baby @niralirm. Then you grew up and weren’t a baby anymore, you turned into a strong, independent woman and the Chota Baby disappeared but now in 2020 the Chota baby will rise again. Cheers to the Chota Baby. Releasing in April 2020 only in Mumbai, India.”

Well, Ruslaan and Nirali‘s Chota baby has arrived in tough times but he will brave through this tuff period like a true warrior with his parents.

Here’s congratulating Ruslaan and Nirali on their baby boy!

