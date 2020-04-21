Jr NTR aces household chores, nominates Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Koratala Siva

Actor Jr NTR successfully completed the challenge given to him by filmmaker SS Rajamouli to upload a video of himself doing household chores. In the video he shared on Twitter, he’s seen mopping the floor, cleaning the dishes with a cloth and sweeping his garden.

“Here it is Jakkana Rajamouli. It is fun when you share the work load. I now nominate Chiranjeevi garu, Nagarjuna babai, Venky garu and Siva Koratala garu for this challenge,” he tweeted. The BeTheRealMan challenge which was started by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now gone viral. Jr NTR has nominated actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and filmmaker Koratala Siva to take up the challenge.

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

On Monday, SS Rajamouli posted a video of himself helping his wife in household chores. He nominated Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the stars of his upcoming project RRR, apart from his Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, filmmaker Sukumar and composer MM Keeravani.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen on screen in Rajamouli’s RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, which also stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in important roles. In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while Olivia Morris will be paired with NTR.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

