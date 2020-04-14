Jr NTR, Ram Charan begin dubbing for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR

Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are making the best use of the lockdown. The stars, who will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in upcoming magnum opus RRR, have begun dubbing for the project.

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, will be SS Rajamouli’s next big release after the Baahubali series. A trusted source reveals that both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have begun dubbing for their portion. They’ve converted mini theatres in their homes into dubbing studios and have been dubbing under the supervision of director Rajamouli and lyric writer Madhan Karky.

According to a recent Cinema Express report, producer DVV Danayya has revealed that only 25 percent of shoot is still pending. Once the lockdown is over and things return to normalcy, the reminder of the film will be shot in a set in Hyderabad.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode. RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Also read: Jackie Shroff holds baby Tiger and Krishna in his arms in new throwback pic. See here

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani in key roles. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while Olivia Morris will be paired with NTR.

RRR will release in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

Follow @htshowbiz for more