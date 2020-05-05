JSW CEO Mustafa Ghosue seeks innovation to face the new normal

The lockdown has forced the sporting fraternity to innovate and utilise the time in a constructive way.

Emphasising on this, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSW Sports, Mustafa Ghouse has stated that athletes at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijayanagar have been continuing to train with restrictions.

“This situation also brings opportunities to innovate, to bring newer fan experiences, to reach out to more diverse groups, to prioritise athletes’ physical and mental health, and take sport forward”, he stated.

“We have organised multiple sessions on nutrition, psychology, training and physiotherapy and rehabilitation for our athletes stuck at home or in national camps with limited opportunities to train”, he said.

There have also been collaborations with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the national federations to spread the expertise for the sporting audience.

“Adversity is the best teacher. I am positive that our experiences and learnings through this period of hardship will strengthen our resolve to use sport to unite us and help Indian sport reach greater heights”, he said.