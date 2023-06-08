J&T Express establishes partnership with Carousell to provide convenient door-to-door delivery services in Singapore

With its expertise in door-to-door delivery services and experience working with e-commerce partners, J&T Express Singapore will be supporting Carousell Singapore to provide hassle-free shipping solutions to sellers and buyers.

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global logistics service provider, J&T Express, is pleased to announce its partnership with multi-category classifieds and recommerce marketplace, Carousell Singapore, to provide more convenient door-to-door delivery services for sellers and buyers. J&T Express Singapore is the first logistics service provider exclusively integrated into the Carousell Singapore platform to enhance its current online-to-delivery experience.

Tracy Liu, Sales and Marketing Director of J&T Express Singapore, said, “Leveraging on our experience in working with e-commerce platforms and sellers, we are excited to embark on this partnership with Carousell to provide greater convenience to sellers and buyers. We are honoured to be the first delivery partner exclusively integrated into Carousell Singapore’s platform, and this is in line with our aim to expand our network and support more local users to fulfil their logistic needs.”

With J&T Express Singapore, Carousell sellers, both small businesses and everyday Singaporeans, now have a more convenient way to arrange for shipping with the fully-integrated pick-up service options featured directly on the item’s listing page and enjoy affordable and reliable delivery services with real-time tracking and tracing. J&T Express Singapore will do the heavy lifting by offering flexible doorstep pick-ups for Carousell sellers and allow the consolidation of multiple orders into one pick-up arrangement. In addition to a dedicated customer service team that addresses customer enquiries and provides efficient solutions, parcels will be insured and delivered with up to 3 delivery attempts, ensuring greater safety and security of the parcel.

J&T Express Singapore brings to this strategic partnership its extensive experience and technical know-hows in partnering with e-commerce platforms to provide efficient and seamless logistics solutions. As part of this collaboration, an API integration was developed to power the integrated delivery feature, so that the users can simply enable the shipping to schedule pick-up directly through the Carousell app or website.

“With J&T Express’ proven track record in door-to-door delivery services, our partnership aims to deliver more than just items, but a seamless and convenient experience for both buyers and sellers on Carousell. Our goal at Carousell is to make transacting in a secondhand marketplace as convenient and trusted as any e-commerce platform, so that secondhand can truly be the first choice. We’re excited to keep transforming the classifieds experience together with our partners and make secondhand shopping easier than we’ve ever known it to be,” said Vishal Salunkhe, Vice President and Head of Goods, Carousell.

Popular homegrown multi-category platform for secondhand, Carousell is used by 1 in 3 Singaporeans monthly, from everyday Singaporeans selling underutilised items at home to small businesses. J&T Express Singapore meets the needs of both Carousell sellers and buyers by accommodating to their lifestyle and simplifying the delivery process. As part of the launch, J&T Express Singapore and Carousell are offering a promotional price for Carousell sellers from now until 31 August 2023. More information can be found on Carousell’s website.

This partnership is a milestone for J&T Express Singapore to strengthen innovation and build a stronger network. Looking ahead, J&T Express will continue to invest in its operations in the region and globally, to ensure it can deliver efficient and quality express service. Its global network enables the company to best meet the fast-growing needs of cross-border e-commerce retail markets, connecting marketplaces and merchants to new markets and consumers. J&T Express Singapore’s continuous efforts to invest in technology and innovations also paid off with their recent win at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2023.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express’ network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its “customer-oriented and efficiency-based” mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

In Singapore, J&T Express offers one-stop e-commerce solutions catered to online businesses with core services of last-mile delivery, fulfilment and international delivery. Since its launch in 2020, J&T Express Singapore has experienced significant growth and progress, including expansion of the logistics network, fleet size, team size, along with the development of technology and suite of solutions. The company currently has two sorting hubs across Singapore and a warehouse at the Changi Airfreight Centre. For more information, please visit www.jtexpress.sg.

About Carousell

Carousell is part of Carousell Group, the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in seven markets under the brands Carousell, Cho Tot, Laku6, Mudah.my, OneShift, Ox Luxe, Ox Street, and Refash, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. In Singapore, Carousell has a diverse range of products across a variety of categories, including cars, lifestyle, gadgets and fashion accessories. Download the app for iOS or Android, and visit www.carousell.com for more information.

