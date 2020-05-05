Judi Dench Was ‘Appalled’ By How She Looked in ‘Cats’

Judi Dench starred in the movie Cats and she still hasn’t watched the movie in full.

The legendary 85-year-old actress, who is now the oldest cover star in British Vogue history, opened up about how she looked in the film.

“The cloak I was made to wear!” Judi said about her costume. “Like five foxes f–king on my back.”

The magazine noted that Judi was “not pleased” by how she looked as Old Deuteronomy based on the photos she has seen. While she thought she’d look “elegant” as a cat, Judi said she looked like a “battered, mangy old cat. A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?”

The magazine also noted that she was “appalled” while talking about how she looked in the film. See what she said back in March in response to getting a Razzie nomination for her work.