Judicial Innovations Adds Kevin Koon-Koon as COO and Troy Thompson as Head of Business Development

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Judicial Innovations, an Atlanta-based technology company that specializes in solutions for courts and government, today announced it has expanded its leadership team, adding Kevin Koon-Koon as chief operating officer and Troy Thompson as head of business development.

With almost 45 years of combined experience in law, government and technology, Koon-Koon and Thompson will help Judicial Innovations prepare for its next phase of growth. The company is already seeing strong demand for its traffic court, probation management and government payments products as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates the trend toward online solutions.

“I’m thrilled that Kevin and Troy are able to bring their expertise to Judicial Innovations at such a busy, exciting time for our company,” said Founder and CEO Jarrett Gorlin. “Courts and governments always tell us that what sets Judicial Innovations apart is that our people and products truly understand their needs. Kevin and Troy have decades of real-world experience in the legal system and will be a great asset to our already experienced team.”

Koon-Koon has worked for more than 15 years in county and local government technology and has a strong track record in leading organizations to achieve strategic goals. Prior to joining Judicial Innovations, he served as president of Pioneer Technology Group, which develops specialized software solutions for the county court system. Koon-Koon has an extensive background in building startups and in driving efficiency and profitable growth for mature organizations, with particular expertise in enterprise B2B/B2C.

“Troy and I are ready to hit the ground running at Judicial Innovations,” said Koon-Koon. “The company has a long list of new customers currently coming on board, so we’re excited to help meet those deliverables while, at the same time, looking ahead at how we can take this business even further.”

A licensed attorney, Thompson has more than 28 years of experience in process improvement for private sector, government and non-profit organizations. Most recently, he served for 14 years as a senior consultant to elected judges and officials in Dekalb County, Georgia, leading the Dekalb State Court to become a national leader in e-courts. In 2020, the American Bar Association presented Thompson with the distinguished William R. McMahon Award for his significant work in developing and implementing technology solutions for courts of limited and special jurisdiction. He is a national expert on automated solutions to improve pre-adjudication access and participation in the justice system.

About Judicial Innovations

Judicial Innovations is an Atlanta-based technology company that provides cloud-based platforms for online traffic court resolution, government payments and probation management. Backed by a team with over 100 years of direct court experience, Judicial Innovations provides government agencies with the tools they need to improve efficiencies – at no cost to them. Learn more at http://www.judicialinnovations.com.

