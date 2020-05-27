Julia Roberts, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Pay Tribute to ‘True Hero’ Larry Kramer

Click here to read the full article.

After news that playwright and influential AIDS activist Larry Kramer’s died on Wednesday, celebrities including Julia Roberts and Lin-Manuel Miranda have begun to pay tribute.

Roberts, who starred in the movie adaptation of Kramer’s play “Normal Heart,” exclusively told Variety, “He was ferocious and tireless in his beliefs. A true hero that so many people owe their lives to today. “I was honored to spend time in his orbit.”

Miranda wrote, “Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer.”

Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.

Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

See more reactions below:

Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our fight for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer valued every gay life at a time when so many gay men had been rendered incapable of valuing our own lives. He ordered us to love ourselves and each other and to fight for our lives. He was a hero. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) May 27, 2020

Reading The Normal Heart as a kid changed my life and I was completely overwhelmed when I first met its author during its 2011 Broadway run. Devastated to learn of Larry Kramer’s passing and holding all his loved ones in my heart. Rest in power. https://t.co/R22u5rRCIq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 27, 2020

