Julia Roberts Posed In Her Would-Be Met Gala Gown Posted on May 5, 2020 by admin Julia Roberts and Katy Perry Showed Their Met Gala 2020 Outfits | InStyle Top Navigation Close View image Julia Roberts Posed In Her Would-Be Met Gala Gown this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)