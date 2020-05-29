Julia Roberts wears Barack Obama face mask while running errands in L.A.

Julia Roberts is following CDC guidelines and wearing a face mask in public — but she added a little flare to her PPE.

The 52-year-old actress was photographed on Thursday at the Malibu Country Mart wearing a mask with Barack Obama’s face on it. Roberts kept it casual in boots, sweatpants and a blue denim coat as she ran errands. Los Angeles County is still under a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pretty Woman star has a history with the Obamas, so her decorative choice in facial covering isn’t all that surprising. She supported the former president and attended a fundraiser for him in 2012. In December, Roberts and Michelle Obama traveled to Vietnam and Malaysia for the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance. The Oscar winner called their trip “life altering.”

Roberts publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, so people shouldn’t be shocked she isn’t wearing a mask with President Trump’s face. The actress spoke about the disappointing outcome to Oprah Winfrey for Harper’s Bazaar in 2018.

“When Donald Trump was elected, my daughter, Hazel, came down and the TV was on, and it said on the crawl at the bottom, ‘Trump wins,’ and she kind of gasped because of course we all had this collective hope that something else was going to happen,” she shared. “And what I saw in that exact moment was the complete need for me as a parent to find a way to make her feel that she could still have a voice.”

Roberts continued, “That’s why we went to the first Women’s March in Washington — I wanted her to feel like she still had a place in the world, that she could still believe in what she believed in, even though someone else was now president. It was very powerful for me to have her in a way be my leader into this space of marching and participating in being a citizen of this country.”

Wonder if President Trump will weigh on on Roberts’s choice of mask?

https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus More

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: