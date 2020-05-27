Julián Castro: ‘It’s a Totally Porous Safety Net’

Does that mean you have another run in your future?

Every time that I’ve been out of office, I have not missed it. I lost the mayor’s race and I didn’t feel every day like I had to be back there doing that. But I ran for mayor again because I still had a passion for making a difference in San Antonio. And then in between the Obama administration and running for president, same thing. I didn’t necessarily miss it, but I still had a strong vision for the future of the country, and I decided to run for president. And right now, I’m having a good time spending more time with my family and with the projects that I have going on. But I may well run again at some point in the future. I’m not dead set on any office right now.