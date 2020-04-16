Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Are Not Quarantining Together: ‘They Like to Do Their Own Thing’

Married couple Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are not quarantining together amid the ongoing global pandemic.

“They are still together, but just not quarantined in the same place. Their relationship has always been like this, though — they like to do their own thing,” a source told People of 31-year-old actress and dancer and 36-year-old former NHL player.

Brooks appears to be in Idaho, “living the simple life in nature, which makes him happy.”

“Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it,” the source added. “They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted.”

Brooks and Julianne have faced a lot of rumors about their marriage, despite looking happy together in recent appearances.