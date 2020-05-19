Julianne Hough & Husband Brooks Laich Are ‘Fighting For Their Relationship’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have been living separately while quarantined in different parts of the country during the pandemic, but sources say they are still “fighting for their relationship.”

Last month, Brooks revealed that he’s isolating in Idaho with his dog and he explained why he and Julianne are apart at this time.

Sources told E! News that the couple hasn’t made a decision about the future of their marriage as of now.

“They continue to spend time apart and are doing their own thing. They are still in contact and have not committed to any future decisions,” the source said. “They are happy doing it this way and will see what happens.”

“They have so much love for one another and just want to make sure the other one is at their best and the happiest they can be,” the source added. “They are staying present and in the moment. This is the way it looks for right now.”

