Julianne Hough Surprises Her Mom with New House for Mother’s Day – Watch!

Julianne Hough just gave her mom the best surprise ever!

The 31-year-old singer/dancer took to Instagram on Sunday (May 10) to reveal that she bought her mom Marriann a new house for Mother’s Day.

“This is yours, Mom!” Julianne says to her mom in the video before Marriann jumps for joy into Julianne‘s arms.



Marriann showed off her silly side by wrapping her arms around a tree in front of her new front door.

“Look at this, I love trees” Mariann said. “I just love this tree. It’s very big.”

Julianne‘s husband Brooks Laich, who is self-isolating in Idaho, commented on the post writing, “the best thing ever!!”