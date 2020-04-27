Julie Andrews Launches New ‘Julie’s Library’ Podcast!

Julie Andrews is staying busy during while self-quarantining!

The 84-year-old Oscar winner is launching a new podcast, titled Julie’s Library: Story Time with Julie Andrews, where she will be reading children’s books for fans.

Julie and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, who is an award-winning writer and educator, will be reading their favorite children’s books on the podcast.

“When I became a parent, I passed the love of reading on to my children. My daughter and I have co-authored over 30 books for children and young adults, and our shared passion for the power of storytelling, literacy, and the arts remains fervent,” Julie said in a press release via American Public Radio. “It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on Julie’s Library will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning.”

Julie’s Library will be launching on Wednesday, April 29 with the first six episodes and new episodes weekly.

You can subscribe to Julie’s Library here!