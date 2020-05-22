Julio Iglesias is selling a plot of land in Miami for $32MILLION

Julio Iglesias, famed Spanish pop artist and father of singer Enrique Iglesias, has listed a nearly two-acre plot of land found on Miami’s exclusive ‘Billionaire Bunker’ for sale at a staggering $31.8million.

Sold under The Jills and Zeder Group, the waterfront property spans 1.8 acres on the small private island of Indian Creek in Miami’s Biscayne Bay.

The island, found 30 minutes off the coast of Miami, got the nickname ‘Billionaire Bunker’ because of the high-profile residents that have settled onto the island, including former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, model Adriana Lima and billionaire businessman Carl Icahn of New York City.

Iglesias, 76, initially bought two plots of land on Indian Creek in 1978 and then secured three other nearby lots over the years, according to Forbes and Business Insider.

He tried to sell that four empty lots that cover eight acres of land as a group for $150million A fifth plot has a home where Iglesias lives a few months out of the year.

‘I invest a lot of time, a lot of my salary in real estate all over the world. I didn’t make any mistakes, fortunately,’ said Iglesias, whose 1983 album ‘Julio’ was the first foreign language album to sell more than two million copies in the United States.

Indian Creek has a median household income of $200,000 and an average household income of nearly $305,000 as of 2019, which speaks to the type of wealthy residents the exclusive island attracts

Listing agent Jill Eber told the Miami Herald: ‘Mr. Iglesias listed lots four, five, six and seven in 2017. The reality is that there are very few buyers for a sale that large.

‘The properties came off the market in 2018 and at this time Mr. Iglesias only wants to list for sale 4 Indian Creek Island Road.’

Iglesias’ property spans an impressive 80,000 square feet and has 200 feet of private waterfront.

The astonishing multi-million-dollar sale is indicative of how valuable and sought after land on Indian Creek is. The island has a median household income of $200,000 and an average household income of nearly $305,000 as of 2019.

Indian Creek Village holds the reputation as ‘the world’s most exclusive municipality.’ The island has only 34 homes, around 42 residents and its own private 13-person police force.

The local authorities run patrols around the island on land and an around-the-clock armed marine patrol supervises the waters surrounding the island.

Each home on Indian Creek is built around the perimeter of the island to ensure that all residents have a waterfront view, while the middle is occupied with the luxurious Indian Creek Country Club and a 18-hole golf course.

The island’s promise of security and privacy are what help attract such wealthy homeowners.

Indian Creek is only accessible by a single bridge that is guarded by a gatehouse and for every three residents there is one police officer.

Home sales on Indian Creek are rare and, at the moment, only Iglesias’ property is on the market after basketball coach Rick Pitino sold his eight-bedroom, Mediterranean mansion for $17million in April

The majority of homes are nestled behind gates and foliage, and Indian Creek only has one roadway throughout the island.

Home sales on the island are rare – with Iglesias’ property the only item for sale right now – but the price tags are sure to be extraordinary.

Recently, basketball coach Rick Pitino of Iona Collage sold an eight-bedroom, Mediterranean-inspired mansion for $17million in April.

An Indian Creek property not officially on the market sold for $50million in 2019, breaking the record for the most expensive single-family home sold in the Miami area, according to Business Insider.

It was the second time the home broke the record after selling for $47million in 2012.

In 2018, an empty lot of land similar to Iglesias’ property sold for a remarkable $27.5million.