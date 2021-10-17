Jump start your holiday list with the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga, starting at $952

The following content is brought to you by Mashable partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you’re having a hard time deciding what to put on your holiday list this year, let us help you out. Chances are your laggy laptop has been running on overtime for the past couple of years, with all the working — and studying, and gaming — from home you’ve been doing. That said, your machine could probably use an upgrade, and the very flexible Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is a solid choice. The L13 Yoga is an affordable 2-in-1 that performs like a champ as a laptop, and it has a handy stylus pen for students who take a lot of notes. Here are a few more reasons the under-$1,000 ThinkPad L13 Yoga should make your list this year:

It’s game on with next-gen Intel® processing and graphics



If you’re a gamer, or have a gamer on your list, the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 is stacked with up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processors and Intel® Iris™ Xe graphics. It delivers mind-blowing CPU performance, graphics, and AI acceleration to take your game to the next level.

Work or study all day on one charge



The last thing you want is to have to hunt down an electrical outlet when you’re on the go. The all-day battery life on the ThinkPad L13 Yoga lets you roam free and work unplugged. When you do need more juice, just plug it in for about an hour, and the Rapid Charge will deliver up to 80%.

Connect fast from anywhere with WiFi 6



The ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 wakes and connects to the internet instantly and speedy WiFi 6 jumps on crowded public platforms with ease. This baby also gives you USB ports galore — including one with Intel®Thunderbolt™ 4, a nice perk — and an HDMI 2.0 port lets you connect a second display.